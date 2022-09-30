“You know that referendums have been held in the people’s republics and the results are known: the people have made their choice.” Thus Vladimir Putin al Crelino, in the annexation ceremony of the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson after the farce referendums of recent days, disavowed by the international community.

“There is nothing stronger than returning to your historical homeland from which you were snatched,” added the Russian president. “I want them to hear me in Kiev, I want them to hear me in the West: these people are our citizens forever and we will defend our territories by all means.” Then Putin urged President Zelensky to stop the attacks and return to the negotiating table: «We are ready. Kiev must respect the legitimate will of the people, this is the only way to peace ».

“Russia does not want and does not need a return from the USSR, there is no going back to the past,” added Putin, who has attacked Western leaders. “After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the West has decided that the world must follow its diktats. Russia risked giving in but has recovered and regained its place in the world, and continues to try to resist those who want to weaken it. We will not give in to those who want to take advantage and to be hegemon for completely selfish reasons. Some countries agree to become vassals, we don’t. ” «The West», he continued, «has sought and is looking for a new opportunity to weaken and destroy Russia, they are obsessed with the existence of such a large country. He wants us to become a colony. And the West is counting on impunity, on the fact that everything is allowed to it. International agreements, such as the Start, have also been blown up with excuses. Russia has no intention of living by all these false rules. The end of Western hegemony is irreversible ».

Then, the mention of the atomic. “The United States is the only country in the world to have used nuclear weapons twice, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, thus setting a precedent,” Putin said.

But the president’s attacks are not over yet: «The Anglo-Saxons were not satisfied with the sanctions. They switched to sabotage and organized explosions against the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. So they actually started destroying the pan-European energy infrastructure ”.

The Kremlin leader went further, with a creepy example of the “decadence of the West”: “Do we want to have parent 1 and parent 2 in Russia instead of mom and dad? Are we completely insane? Do we want our children to be indoctrinated that there are other genders than male and female? “

Finally, the conclusion, complete with the standing ovation of the guests at the Kremlin ceremony: “On our side we have the truth, on our side we have Russia”. And the signatures on the annexation treaties, with the pro-Russian leaders of the territories to sign the documents in turn.