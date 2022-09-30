Home Sports Dolomiti Bellunesi, via mister Brando: Zanin arrives
Sports

by admin
It changes. After a disappointing start to the championship, with three defeats in the first four races, the Dolomiti Bellunesi has decided to change course. Via the coach Lucio Brando, instead of him comes a familiar face in Piazza della Resistenza: Diego Zanin.

Born in 1967, from Motta di Livenza, Zanin is a highly experienced and reliable technician, well known in the province also for his past at Belluno Calcio. On the Gialloblù bench, in 2019, he contributed to the achievement of salvation, through the playouts, and to straighten a season that seemed compromised. The dual experience as assistant coach alongside Massimo Pavanel, in Serie C, is recent history: first at FeralpiSalò, then at Padova. In the past, however, he won the championship in Treviso and also coached Reggina and Monopoli.

The club has signed an annual contract with Mr. Zanin: the new technician will start working immediately with the Dolomiti Bellunesi SSD.

