Fabrizio Corona was acquitted because “the fact does not exist” in the umpteenth trial in Milan for the story of the 2.6 million euros in cash found in 2016 partly in a false ceiling at the home of his friend and collaborator Francesca Persi and partly in safety deposit boxes in Austria. The former photographic agent was charged with an “omitted tax return”, that is, for not having paid taxes on those sums. Milan prosecutor Maurizio Ascione had asked for absolution.

Fabrizio Corona on trial, the attack on the police in the courtroom: “Go and get the real criminals. I have already won” by Milan editorial staff

08 September 2022



In the past hearings, the lawyer of Corona, the lawyer Ivano Chiesa, had deposited with the judge of the first criminal Andrea Ghinetti a series of documents to demonstrate that on that money, both those of the false ceiling and those found in Austria, there had already been era “the fulfillment of the tax debt by Athena”, the company and advertising agency of the former ‘king of the paparazzi’. Money which, among other things, after a kidnapping were returned to Athena. In the proceedings, however, it was contested that that company was a “mere screen” of the entrepreneurial activity of Corona and he as a natural person was accused of not having paid taxes and having evaded the tax authorities.

The final sentences, however, the lawyer pointed out, acquitted the former ‘VIP photographer’ of the main charges, including the fictitious title of assets, on those 2.6 million euros, also establishing that “there was no no corporate shielding “. And therefore, the defender explained, “after taking the money from a citizen, they request it again and after 5 years in another form: I am horrified”. For the prosecutor Ascione there was no proof on file that that company was a “tool of convenience” for Corona. Hence the request for acquittal also by the prosecution.