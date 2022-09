Today is the day ofannexation of the four Ukrainian territories where the referendum was held in recent days, judged a “farce” by Kiev and the international community. With a solemn ceremony in the St. George’s Hall of the Great Kremlin Palace, the Russian president Vladimir Putin will sign the accession treaties to the Russian Federation of self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and the regions of Kherson (Eastern Ukraine) and Zhaporizhzhia (Southern Ukraine).