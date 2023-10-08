Home » Russia Announces Contribution to Cuban-Russian Regional Rescue and Fire Training Center
Russia Announces Contribution to Cuban-Russian Regional Rescue and Fire Training Center

Russia Contributes $4 Million to Cuban-Russian Regional Rescue and Fire Training Center

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced on Saturday that Russia will contribute up to 410.8 million rubles (about four million dollars) to support the Cuban-Russian Regional Rescue and Fire Training Center in Havana. This contribution aims to facilitate the operation and development of the center.

According to a report from the Prensa Latina agency, Zakharova specified that Russia is acquiring specialized machinery and equipment to support the Cuban firefighters. This commitment falls under the category of humanitarian support to Havana. The assistance will be sent through the channels of the International Civil Protection Organization and will be directed to the center, which was inaugurated in 2014.

The primary goal of the Cuban-Russian Regional Rescue and Fire Training Center is to strengthen the capacity of Latin American and Caribbean countries in preventing, confronting, and recovering from disasters and other emergency situations. The center is home to experienced instructors from both Russia and Cuba.

Since its establishment, the center has welcomed firefighters from various countries in the region, including Antigua Barbuda, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, El Salvador, and Venezuela.

This contribution from Russia highlights the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in the field of emergency response and disaster management.

