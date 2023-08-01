Russia: Anti-Putin dissident Vladimir Kara-Murzia sentenced

Conviction confirmed for activist Vladimir Kara-Murza: the first Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction in Moscow has in fact confirmed the sentence issued against the opposition journalist Kara-Murza, recognized as a foreign agent in Russia, sentenced to 25 years of penal colony for high treason, collaboration with an unwanted organization and dissemination of falsehoods on the work of the Russian Armed Forces.

“The ruling of the Moscow City Court of April 17, 2023 is upheld,” the court said in its ruling. The court then rejected the appeals filed by Kara-Murza and his defense lawyers against the sentence, which has assumed legal force and is subject to enforcement.

The hearing and legal proceedings in the Kara-Murza case were held in the Court of Appeal behind closed doors, as the material of the criminal case is confidential. The court read only the final part of the decision. Defense lawyers said they considered Kara-Murza’s sentence unlawful and pressed for her acquittal. Prosecutors had asked for the sentence to be upheld.

