Russia Claims Shootdown of Ukrainian Fighter Plane as Tensions Escalate with Uzbekistan's Air Strikes on Russian Positions
by admin

Hangzhou Net – July 7, 2023

In a recent development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense has claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian fighter plane. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has alleged that it carried out air strikes on Russian positions.

According to a battle report by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian army utilized sea-based high-precision weapons to launch extensive strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and foreign mercenary positions. The report further stated that the Russian forces successfully repelled multiple attacks from the Ukrainian army in various directions, including Kupyansk, Hongliman, Donetsk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson. Additionally, the Russian air defense force reportedly shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet, as well as multiple drones. They also intercepted Ukrainian “Hippocampus” rockets.

Contrarily, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces issued their own battle report, stating that over the past 24 hours, the Russian army continued to concentrate its main forces in several directions, including Hongliman, Bakhmut, Avdeyevka, and Marinka. In response, the Ukrainian Air Force allegedly carried out air strikes on Russian ammunition depots, electronic warfare systems, and other targets. These strikes were specifically aimed at Russian positions.

The conflicting reports highlight the tense and volatile situation in the region, with both sides engaged in military actions and accusing each other of aggression. The growing international concern over the escalation of the conflict has prompted calls for an immediate ceasefire and diplomatic negotiations to resolve the dispute peacefully.

As the situation unfolds, the international community will closely monitor any further developments and strive to find a peaceful resolution to this protracted conflict.

