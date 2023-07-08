Russia Continues to Invest in Cuba: Reconstruction of Cienfuegos Oil Refinery Underway

Title: Russia lends a helping hand in reconstructing Cienfuegos oil refinery

Subtitle: The largest refinery in Cuba seeks modernization with an investment of $500 million

Cienfuegos, Cuba – In a bid to enhance the refining process and utilize crude oil more efficiently, the Cienfuegos oil refinery is set to undergo reconstruction with a significant investment of 500 million dollars. Russian specialists are closely studying the process with the aim of modernizing the facility, paving the way for a more complex refining process.

Viktor Koronelli, the Russian ambassador to Cuba, confirmed the possibility of a reconstruction project for the Cienfuegos refinery. Discussions are currently underway with Russian specialists to determine whether the refurbishment will be carried out in whole or in part. The refinery, owned by state company CUPET, is the largest of its kind in the country, making this a crucial development for Cuba’s energy industry.

In anticipation of the reconstruction, various Russian companies have started supplying equipment for metallurgical works, while materials for thermal power plants are also being provided. The Cienfuegos refinery currently has a refining capacity of 65,000 barrels per day, but employs outdated technology from the USSR era in the 1980s. To progress beyond the simple refining process, the facility requires foreign capital to acquire new equipment.

Notably, the refinery is responsible for producing essential petroleum products such as liquefied gas, diesel, gasoline, and fuel oil. However, the facility’s productivity suffered greatly in the 1990s following the disintegration of the Soviet Union, rendering it practically paralyzed. It was not until 2007 that the refinery was reopened, thanks to the joint efforts of Raúl Castro and Hugo Chávez.

Amidst Cuba’s ongoing fuel crisis, the government has increasingly turned to Russia for support. This recent endeavor highlights the strengthening relationship between Havana and Moscow, seeking to alleviate energy shortages in the region. In addition to the refinery project, the Russian ambassador also announced negotiations between Cuban and Russian automobile manufacturers for the potential commercialization of cars in Cuba.

The ambitious plan to reconstruct the Cienfuegos oil refinery, coupled with growing cooperation between Cuba and Russia, signifies a significant step towards modernizing Cuba’s energy sector. With the infusion of foreign capital and advanced technologies, the refurbished refinery aims to enhance production capabilities and meet the nation’s energy needs more efficiently.

As discussions progress, industry experts eagerly anticipate the outcome, which could mark a milestone in Cuba’s economic revival and energy independence.

