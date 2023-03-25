“Stop burying me ahead of time. Dying is absolutely not in my plans.’ Thus began the long post published on social profiles by Elvira Vikhareva, the dissident of the Russian opposition poisoned months ago with heavy metal salts and whose blood tests had found the presence of potassium dichromate, a highly toxic and carcinogenic substance.

A message, that of Vikhareva, in which she explains that she has kept silent about her condition for “reasonable and justified fears for the safety of my life and those close to me today” and asks journalists to “treat her with understanding” situation. Opposition policy is aimed directly at those who have poisoned it: “Don’t hope, I won’t give up my position, I won’t hide in a corner waiting for sympathy and I won’t keep quiet.” Instead, she thanks those who care about her and ask her to leave Russia, but asks them not to make her “a hero or a victim of the regime” because, “like many others, I chose the direction some time ago and I know that it is covered in mines.’

March 25, 2023



“For now, I intend to stay in Russia,” he adds. Vikhareva then addresses those who do not support the tsar’s regime but are afraid to oppose it, saying that “this is what Putin and his apparatus want” and that we must forget the “toxic phrase” that many repeat: “It doesn’t depend on me ». “If we want to breathe we have to keep resisting. Indifference is the daughter of war and chaos, and today we are reaping its fruits”. Finally, the 32-year-old young woman launches an appeal to anyone who will read her words: «The country is governed by murderers and cowards, now I know it better than anyone else, first-hand. Their power is based on despotism and fear. We must be strong in the face of the enemy.”