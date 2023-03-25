World Athletics tightens restrictions on gender dysplasia and transgender athletes 2023-03-25 10:40:44.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The World Athletics Federation announced on its official website on the 24th a series of decisions made by the World Athletics Council a few days ago, announcing that starting from the 31st of this month, the restrictions on athletes with abnormal gender development will be strengthened, and at the same time, transgender athletes will be further explicitly prohibited from participating in women’s competitions. .

According to the latest regulations of the World Athletics Federation, athletes with abnormal gender development must maintain their testosterone levels below 2.5 nanomoles per liter for at least 24 months before they can participate in women’s competitions in international track and field events. Previously, the World Athletics Federation only had the above requirements in running events with a distance between 400 meters and one mile (about 1609 meters). For athletes with abnormal gender development who have previously participated in other events from 400 meters to one mile, the World Athletics Federation requires them to reduce their testosterone to a level below 2.5 nmoles per liter for at least half a year before continuing to compete.

In contrast, the World Athletics Federation has stricter restrictions on the participation of transgender athletes who change from male to female after puberty. They will be banned from participating in all events that can earn world ranking points from the 31st of this month. This also means that such athletes will not be able to participate in international events including the World Championships, the Olympic Games, and national (regional) events recognized by the World Athletics Federation.

Sebastian Coe, president of the World Athletics Federation, said that making this series of decisions is very difficult, but the World Athletics Federation must ensure the fairness of female athletes. “We will update our views as the science advances, but we will prioritize fairness for female athletes.”