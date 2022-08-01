Anatoly Chubais, a former adviser to Russian President Vladmir Putin who left his job and Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, was admitted to intensive care in a European hospital for a neurological disorder. TheAssociated Press, adding that Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and friend of Chubais’s family, wrote on Telegram that he had spoken to his wife, Avdotya, and that he suffered from Guillain-Barre syndrome. The woman did not say which clinic she was in.

Guillain-Barre is a rare disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, Chubais may have been poisoned. Although Chubais did not state the reason for his resignation in March, it was assumed that it was due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. His was the highest level in a series of official resignations. Chubais had recently been Putin’s envoy to international organizations for sustainable development. He is well known in Russia, having held high profile positions since the early 1990s, when he oversaw the privatization efforts under Boris Yeltsin.