Strongly rising debut for Energy on Euronext Growth Milan, where it shows an increase of almost 13% to 2.71 euros. The company, active in the sector in the production of energy storage systems, both for residential use and for large-scale applications, capable of storing and subsequently releasing energy according to the energy needs of customers, represents the fourteenth admission from start of the year on the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises and brings the number of companies currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 181.

During the placement phase, Energy raised € 27.3 million, excluding the potential exercise of the over-allotment option. If the over-allotment is fully exercised, the total amount raised will be 30 million.