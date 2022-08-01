Home Business Energy lands on Euronext Growth Milan, shares soar by 13%
Business

Energy lands on Euronext Growth Milan, shares soar by 13%

by admin
Energy lands on Euronext Growth Milan, shares soar by 13%

Strongly rising debut for Energy on Euronext Growth Milan, where it shows an increase of almost 13% to 2.71 euros. The company, active in the sector in the production of energy storage systems, both for residential use and for large-scale applications, capable of storing and subsequently releasing energy according to the energy needs of customers, represents the fourteenth admission from start of the year on the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises and brings the number of companies currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 181.

During the placement phase, Energy raised € 27.3 million, excluding the potential exercise of the over-allotment option. If the over-allotment is fully exercised, the total amount raised will be 30 million.

See also  What is a Real Money Casino?

You may also like

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Istat, jump in the number of employees in...

Universal card stacking combination, the new features of...

What is the difference between the pilot pension...

The stock exchanges today 1st August. EU price...

The world’s top integrated circuit achievements, the frontier...

Piazza Affari pulls the plus sign in the...

Nezha S is officially launched with a starting...

Know Everything About Senior Citizen Health Insurance and...

Piazza Affari and EU Stock Exchanges are preparing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy