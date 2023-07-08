Russia raises the issue of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Security Council Info

Today, Russia raised the issue of the dangerous situation surrounding the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UN Security Council, said the spokesman of the permanent mission of Russia to the UN, Fyodor Stržižovski.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Stržižovski stated that making decisions in the Constitutional Court of BiH without the participation of Serbs (meaning: judges elected in the National Assembly of Republika Srpska) or any other state-forming people of BiH is a path that leads to the destruction of the Dayton structure and, what is especially dangerous, to conflict.

“Today, in the UN Security Council, Russia raised the issue of the dangerous situation surrounding the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina. As a result of the provocative changes to the rules of its work, Republika Srpska was excluded from the decision-making process”, Stržižovski said. He did not clarify what raising the question exactly means.

He pointed out that the continuation of the work of three foreign judges in the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina is an anachronism, reports Sputnik and the Srna agency.

“All these steps fit into the policy of Western countries to maintain the protectorate status in BiH, among other things, through the illegitimate Kristijan Šmit, who did not receive the approval of the UN Security Council. However, we are convinced that the people of BiH have the right to agree on the future vector themselves, without external control development of their country based on mutual respect and seeking compromises”, said the Russian diplomat.

On June 19, the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced that it deleted the provision in the Rules of this Court on postponing the session if at least three judges elected by the House of Representatives of the FBiH Parliament and at least one judge elected by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska are not present.

On June 27, the members of the National Assembly of the RS adopted the Law on the non-application of decisions of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the territory of the Republic of Srpska.

Earlier, on April 26, the National Assembly of Republika Srpska adopted a conclusion calling on the judges of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina from among the Serbian people to resign, due to, as they believe in the NSRS, the anti-Dayton and anti-constitutional actions of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which culminated in decisions on state property.

The judge of the BiH Constitutional Court from Srpska Zlatko Knežević then informed the Speaker of the National Assembly of Srpska Nenad Stevandić that he will submit a request for early retirement and thus the Constitutional Court of BiH will be left without a judge from Srpska.

(WORLD)

