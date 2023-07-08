Midfielder Darmovzal transferred from Mladá Boleslav to Pardubice

Darmovzal originally came to Pardubice on a one-and-a-half-year loan with an option. With his spring performances, he helped East Bohemia stay in the first league, which they won in a tie with Příbramí. “I am incredibly happy for the trust. I really wanted the club’s management to exercise the option. I would certainly like to avoid fighting for the rescue, we enjoyed that enough last season. Of course, we would like to play good football and make the fans happy by being to win,” said the former Opava and Mladá Boleslav player.

In the top competition, Darmovzal made his debut against Pardubice in November 2020 in the Opava jersey, which was then led by the current coach of East Bohemia, Radoslav Kováč. He has played 24 matches in the first league so far and scored two goals.

Karviná acquired Slovak defender Čurma

Another reinforcement of first league newcomer Karviná is Slovak footballer Matej Čurma. The 27-year-old right back came to the club from Trnava after his contract expired. Karviná reported about it on her website.

In the Slovak league, Čurma played 114 games for Spartak and Ružomberok and scored one goal.

In Karviná, he will meet with compatriot forward Matej Frank, who transferred from Banská Bystrica a week ago.

During the summer break, the Silesian team also acquired striker Martin Doležal, Cape Verdean winger Papalélé, midfielders Sebastian Boháč and Lukáš Budínský.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

