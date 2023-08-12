Russia said it avoided a missile attack by Ukraine on the Crimean bridge

Saturday the Russian government he said to have thwarted attacks by Ukraine against the Kerch Bridge, which connects the Crimean peninsula to the rest of Russia, and against other targets in Crimea, a Ukrainian territory illegally occupied by Russia in 2014. The attacks against the Kerch Bridge are were particularly impressive because they were filmed and photographed by many people who were in the area: from the videos you can see a lot of smoke rising from the bridge area.

Looks like another attack at the Crimean Bridge. Road traffic has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/rmzd4e1ZrJ — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) August 12, 2023

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine attempted to hit the bridge with two S-200 anti-aircraft missiles, which were however intercepted. Traffic on the bridge was temporarily halted, but resumed within a relatively short time. The Ukrainian government has not commented on the attacks.

