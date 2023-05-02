Russia said it would “severely respond” to Poland’s seizure of the Russian embassy school, the Ukrainian army claimed to have destroyed 15 Russian missiles – Teller Report Teller Report

China News Agency, Beijing, May 1. Comprehensive news: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova said on April 30 that Russia will make a “very severe” response to Poland’s seizure of the school affiliated to the Russian Embassy in Poland. The Ukrainian military stated on May 1 that in the early hours of the same day, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 15 missiles launched by the Russian army.

Russia says it will “severely respond” to Poland’s closure of Russian embassy school

According to the Tass news agency, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova said on April 30 that Russia will respond “very severely” to Poland’s seizure of the school affiliated to the Russian embassy in Poland.

Russian Ambassador to Poland Andreyev said on April 30 that the Russian embassy in Poland is ready to accept any decision made by Moscow regarding the seizure. Teaching activities at the school will resume in another building on May 10, Andreyev said.

According to reports, on the 29th local time, the Polish side began to forcibly receive schools affiliated to the Russian Embassy in Poland.

Ukraine claims to have destroyed 15 Russian missiles

According to Reuters, the Ukrainian military said on May 1 that in the early hours of the same day, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 15 missiles launched by the Russian army.

According to the report, Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated on social media that at around 2:30 a.m. on May 1, the Russian army launched an attack on Ukraine, and 15 of the 18 missiles fired by the Russian army be destroyed. Kiev city officials also stated on social media that all missiles aimed at Kiev were destroyed. This is the second attack on the city in the past three days. The Kiev city government said that according to preliminary information, there were no civilian casualties and no residential facilities or infrastructure were damaged.

Türkiye Says It Will Discuss Extending Black Sea Port Agricultural Export Agreement

According to the TASS news agency, Turkish Defense Minister Akar said in an interview with the media on April 30 that the deputy ministerial representatives of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will discuss in the next few days the extension of the expiring agreement on the export of agricultural products from Black Sea ports.

Akar said that we continued to engage with Russia and Ukraine, and the three parties agreed to hold a deputy ministerial meeting in the next few days to discuss issues related to the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports. Akar did not specify where the talks would take place.

According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently discussed issues such as the export of agricultural products from Black Sea ports during telephone talks. Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov said that the relevant provisions of the agreement concerning Russia have not been fulfilled, and the prospect of extending the agreement is not optimistic.

Zelensky speaks to Macron

According to the website of the Ukrainian president, Ukrainian President Zelensky said on April 30 that he had a phone call with French President Macron that day. Zelensky called the call a “long and meaningful conversation” and thanked France and Macron himself for their support.

According to Sky News, Zelensky and Macron also discussed Ukraine’s military needs. Macron reiterated France’s support for Ukraine to Zelensky, and at the same time introduced the latest situation of military aid to Ukraine.