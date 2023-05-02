Central Meteorological Observatory: Heavy rainfall in the central and eastern regions is approaching in the second half of the “May 1st” holiday_Hangzhou Net

Central Meteorological Observatory: Heavy rainfall in the central and eastern regions is approaching in the second half of the “May Day” holiday

In the past day, the weather conditions in most parts of my country were good, and the temperature in the central and eastern regions continued to rise. Today (May 2) is the fourth day of the “May 1st” holiday, and the forecast of the national weather situation by the Central Meteorological Observatory has gradually become complicated. The arrival of heavy rainfall will have adverse effects on public travel and traffic.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that from today to night, the rainfall will start to increase from the eastern part of the Sichuan Basin, Hubei and other places. In the next two days, the range of rainfall will rapidly expand and the intensity will increase. Henan, Shandong, Hebei, Shanxi, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hunan, Jiangxi There were heavy to heavy rains in some areas of other places, and local heavy rains; the period of heavy rainfall was concentrated from the night of the 3rd to the 4th. In addition, affected by the surface cyclone, from the 3rd to the 4th, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, and eastern North China had winds of magnitude 4 to 6, and gusts of magnitude 7 to 8; the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea had strong winds of magnitude 7 to 9.

Meteorological experts reminded that the current round of heavy rainfall will last until about 6 days. The heavy rain covers a wide area and the cumulative rainfall is large. The meteorological risks of mountain torrents and geological disasters in parts of southern Hebei, northern Henan, eastern Hubei, and western Anhui are relatively high. ;The whole country has entered the peak period of returning from today. The arrival of heavy rainfall will increase the risk of traffic safety hazards and road congestion. It is recommended that the public make travel plans in advance and pay attention to carrying rain gear when going out.