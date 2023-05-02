Exclusive: Rents in Lower Saxony increased again in 2022 | > – News

Status: 05/02/2023 12:12 p.m Rents in Lower Saxony continued to rise in the past year. There were double-digit price jumps even in rural areas, as NDR Lower Saxony found out exclusively from the Federal Ministry of Building. An overview.

von Katharina Seiler

Renting has become more expensive again in Lower Saxony in 2022. The average cold rent per square meter was 7.81 euros. This emerges from the response of the Federal Ministry of Building to a request from the left-wing member of the Bundestag Victor Perli from Wolfenbüttel. According to Perlis Büro, this is the strongest average increase in first-time and re-letting rents in the past 12 years. The most expensive living space is therefore in the district of Harburg. Here tenants pay an average of 10.50 euros cold per square meter. The second most expensive is Lüneburg at 10 euros. The cities are just behind them Göttingen (€9.68 cold per sqm), Oldenburg (€9.64), Osnabrück (€9.20), the district of Stade (€9.52) and the Hanover region (€9.36). Last year, “rents in 30 districts and urban districts in Lower Saxony rose by more than 5 percent,” said Perli. “They explode with it almost everywhere in the country.”

VIDEO: Lower Saxony lacks social housing (04/21/2023) (1 min)

Rent index: the districts of Holzminden and Lüchow-Dannenberg are the cheapest

The cheapest places to live are in the districts of Holzminden and Lüchow-Dannenberg. Here, tenants pay an average of less than 6 euros per square meter. The average price per square meter is also under 7 euros in the districts of Wesermarsch, Northeim, Nienburg, Goslar and Hameln-Pyrmont, as well as in the independent cities of Salzgitter and Wilhelmshaven.

Rental prices are also climbing in the country – for example in Delmenhorst

But the trend continues to point upwards. In some rural regions in particular, rents rose sharply between 2021 and 2022. Rents in Delmenhorst rose by more than 13 percent, in the districts of Aurich and Osterholz by around 11 percent and in the district of Northeim by 10 percent.

Large cities nearby – higher rents

Reinold von Thadden, legal counsel at the Lower Saxony-Bremen tenants’ association, explains this on the one hand with a catch-up effect. Because living in these districts and cities has so far been relatively cheap. On the other hand, it is noticeable, according to von Thadden, that these counties are located near larger cities where rents have been high for a long time. People would now apparently switch to the closer surroundings of these expensive residential areas. Delmenhorst and Osterholz could be interesting for people from Bremen, as well as the district of Northeim for those for whom Göttingen is too expensive.

Price plateau reached in expensive regions?

On the other hand, rents have risen only moderately in the municipalities where living has been relatively expensive up to now – such as in the Hanover region, in the Harburg district, in Braunschweig, Oldenburg and Osnabrück. There are also districts and cities in Lower Saxony where average rents have fallen: in Cloppenburg, Cuxhaven and Wolfsburg, for example. Reinhold von Thadden from the tenants’ association explains: A lot has been built in Wolfsburg in recent years, which now seems to be relaxing the housing market. Rents will only go down if supply goes up. That is why von Thadden considers building to be more effective in the long term than rent control.

Perli: “Politics must ensure affordable housing for everyone”

In any case, the member of the Bundestag Perli sees politics as a duty. “Politics must guarantee affordable housing for everyone,” emphasized Perli. “For many, it is becoming increasingly difficult to pay for rising rents and energy costs,” he said. Especially people with small and middle incomes are heavily burdened. “The previous attempts by the federal and state governments to slow down the rise in rents have failed miserably in almost all cities and districts,” says Perli. The left is therefore demanding a rent freeze. This could make it significantly more difficult for landlords to charge higher rents than the local comparative rent, the politician told NDR Lower Saxony.

Further information 29 Min Hemp fiber, straw bales, wood: More and more builders in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are choosing these building materials. (04/25/2023) 29 mins 3 Min Anyone building this year will pay a good 15 percent more than in 2022. The result: demand for single-family homes is falling. (04/23/2023) 3 mins 83 Min Too few new buildings, rising rents and there is no end in sight. This creates “social explosives”. Is there a way out? (04/21/2023) 83 mins Pupils from the Ohmoor high school have examined the housing market. Accordingly, asking rents in Hamburg are rising somewhat more slowly. (04/24/2023) more According to the Ministry of Construction, there were around 52,000 state-funded apartments at the end of 2022 – around 2,500 fewer than in the previous year. (04/21/2023) more See also Green pass and Ferragosto, the prefects: off to checks in all public places of the Fvg 3 Min The dazzling investor Lars Windhorst had promised to finally renovate the concrete building – but hardly anything happened. (03/24/2023) 3 mins This is suggested by figures from the Federal Statistical Office. Around 1,600 people moved from Hanover to the surrounding area in 2021. (10/20/2022) more