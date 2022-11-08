Home World Russia says open to Russia-Ukraine talks, U.S. and German leaders say they will continue to provide aid to Ukraine
Original title: Latest developments: Russia says it is open to Russia-Ukraine talks, U.S. and German leaders say they will continue to provide aid to Ukraine

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 7 (Xinhua) Comprehensive Xinhua News Agency reporters abroad reported: Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told the media on the 7th that Russia is still open to negotiations with Ukraine. U.S. President Biden had a phone call with German Chancellor Scholz on the 6th, and the two sides emphasized that they will continue to support economic, humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine.

——Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov told the media on the 7th that Russia is still open to negotiations with Ukraine. However, he also pointed out that the current Russia-Ukraine negotiation cannot proceed due to the obstacles that Ukraine has set up to contact the Russian side at the legislative level.

——U.S. President Biden spoke on the phone with German Chancellor Scholz on the 6th. According to the minutes of the call released by the White House, the two sides emphasized that the United States and Germany will continue to support economic, humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine. The German federal government informed that the two sides condemned “Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and other civilian infrastructure”.

—— RIA Novosti reported on the 6th that the Kherson regional administrative agency reported that the Ukrainian armed forces used the “Haimas” multiple rocket launcher to hit the local Kakhovka hydropower dam on the same day, and the Russian air defense system successfully intercepted 5 missiles. Rockets, and another rocket hit the sluice, causing damage to the sluice.

– Tens of thousands of Italians held rallies in the capital Rome and the northern city of Milan on the 5th, calling for a peaceful response to the situation in Ukraine and opposing the continued supply of weapons to Ukraine. According to Italian media reports, about 50,000 people participated in the rally. People at the scene held up signs that read “Stop the war, stop sending weapons” and shouted “Give peace a chance.” Since the Ukraine crisis, Italy has sent weapons to Ukraine and imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Russia. Sanctions have also put the Italian economy in a difficult position, and the pressure on people’s livelihood has increased sharply.

