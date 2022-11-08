Did it hit the mark?How long does it take for global users to work to buy the Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Chinese people are the first in 22 days in less than 5 days

For many users, it is not easy to buy an iPhone 14 Pro. After all, this is a relatively expensive mobile phone, so now the question is, how long will it take you to buy this phone?

Some foreign media have compiled the timetable of how long it takes to work in 46 countries/regions around the world to afford the iPhone 14 Pro. From the data point of view, Turkey, the Philippines, Brazil, and India are at the forefront. It takes 146.7 days for everyone to buy the longest one. 90.9 days, compared to 74.2 days for Brazil and 64.9 days for India.

From the list, Chinese users need to work 22 days (starting at 7,999 yuan), while neighboring South Korea and Japan are 11.9 days and 10.5 days, respectively.

The easiest to buy are Switzerland, the United States, and Australia, which are 4.6 days, 5.7 days, and 6.1 days, respectively. What do you think of this table?

before this,Apple officials said that due to the impact of the strong dollar and exchange rate fluctuations, for buyers in many countries, the price of Apple’s new flagship smartphone iPhone 14 series is rising sharply, only Chinese and American consumers are not affected.

While Apple reported an 8% increase in its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to $90.15 billion, the company’s chief executive, Tim Cook, argued that Apple’s revenue would have been in the quarter had it not been for a stronger dollar double-digit growth. “The negative impact of foreign exchange volatility in the fiscal fourth quarter was over 600 basis points. Without the exchange rate impact, we could have achieved double-digit growth,” Cook said.

