Sohu Entertainment News The 43rd Korean Film Blue Dragon Awards announced the nominations for various awards. “Resolve to Break Up” directed by Park Chan-wook and starring Tang Wei and Park Hae-ri won 13 nominations including best work, director, and male and female lead. For the second time after “Late Autumn”, she was nominated for Best Actress at the Qinglong Awards.

Lee Jung-jae’s self-directed and starred “Hunting” won 10 nominations including best work, new director, and best actor, and “Handsome Mountain: The Appearance of a Dragon” won 10 nominations including best work, director, and best supporting actor. The five works of “Resolve to Break Up”, “The Broker”, “Hunting”, “The Rising Mountain: The Appearance of the Dragon” and “Made of Kings” will compete for the best work. This year’s Blue Dragon Awards will be presented on November 25.

Full list of nominations↓↓

Best work:

“broker”

“Made of Kings”

“Handsome Mountain: The Appearance of the Dragon”

“hunting”

“Resolve to Break Up”

Best Director:

It’s Hirokazu-eda (“The Broker”)

Kim Hanmin (“Hansan: The Appearance of the Dragon”)

Park Chan-wook (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Bian Chengxian (“Made of Kings”)

Han Jae-rim (“Emergency Declaration”)

Best Newcomer Director:

Park Ri-woong (“The Girl Riding the Bulldozer”)

Lee Sang-ryong (“Criminal City 2”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Hunting”)

Zheng Zhiyan (“Anchor”)

Cho Eun Ji (“A Romance Only in Form”)

Best Actor:

Park Hae-il (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Xue Jingqiu (“Made of Kings”)

Song Kang-ho (“The Broker”)

Lee Byung-hun (“Emergency Declaration”)

Jung Woo Sung (“Hunting”)

Best Actress:

Park So-dan (“Special Delivery”)

Lian Jingya (“How Beautiful Life is”)

Lim Yoona (“Together 2”)

Chun Woo-hee (“Anchor”)

Tang Wei (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Best Supporting Actor:

Go Kyung-pyo (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Daniel Henry (“Together 2”)

Park Ji-hwan (“Criminal City 2”)

Bian Yohan (“Xianshan: The Appearance of the Dragon”)

Ren Shiwan (“Emergency Declaration”)

Best Supporting Actress:

Kim So-jin (“Emergency Declaration”)

Seo Eun-soo (“The Witch 2”)

Oh Na-ra (“A Romance With Only Form”)

Lee Jung Hyun (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Jeon Hye Jin (“Hunting”)

Best New Actor:

Kim Dong-hwi (“The Mathematician of Strange Nation”)

Wu Zhensheng (“Only Formal Romance”)

Seo In Guk (“Wolf Hunt”)

Lee Seo Joon (“Handsun Mountain: The Appearance of the Dragon”)

Best New Actress:

Go Yoon-jung “Hunting”)

Kim Shin Young (“Resolve to Break Up”)

Kim Hye-yoon (“The Girl on the Bulldozer”)

Shin Shia (“The Witch 2”)

Lee Ji Eun (“The Broker”)

Best Photography Lighting:

“broker”

“Made of Kings”

“Handsome Mountain: The Appearance of the Dragon”

“hunting”

“Resolve to Break Up”

Best Screenplay:

“broker”

“Made of Kings”

“Handsome Mountain: The Appearance of the Dragon”

“hunting”

“Resolve to Break Up”

Best Music:

“broker”

“Life is so beautiful”

“Handsome Mountain: The Appearance of the Dragon”

“Resolve to Break Up”

“hunting”

Best Art:

“Life is so beautiful”

“Made of Kings”

“Handsome Mountain: The Appearance of the Dragon”

“hunting”

“Resolve to Break Up”

Best Clip:

“Criminal City 2”

“Made of Kings”

“Handsome Mountain: The Appearance of the Dragon”

“Resolve to Break Up”

Best Technology:

“Criminal City 2”

“Emergency Declaration”

“Alien + People”

“Handsome Mountain: The Appearance of the Dragon”

