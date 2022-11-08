Original title: NBA comprehensive: Cavaliers reverse the Lakers to welcome the eight-game winning streak, the Raptors and the Bulls

The American Basketball Association staged a number of games on the 6th. The Cleveland Cavaliers reversed the Los Angeles Lakers 114:100 to win eight straight; the Toronto Raptors defeated the Chicago Bulls 113:104.

The Lakers, who are sitting on the “Big Three”, have become the focus of heated discussions among fans since the start of the game. Issues such as sluggish offense, poor three-pointers, James’ declining strength and Westbrook’s poor state have attracted widespread attention. Before the game, they only achieved 2 wins and 6 losses; the Cavaliers who ushered in Mitchell have won 7 games since the loss in the opening game, and the team morale is like a rainbow.

After the opening, James led the Lakers to a 9:2 start. Westbrook and Davis both scored in double figures at halftime. The “Big Three” teamed up to help the Lakers maintain the lead; the Cavaliers relied on Mitchell and Garland. Consecutive difficult singles held the score, and the two scored 21 points each in the half. The Lakers had a 6-point lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Cavaliers took the lead in exerting force on the inside, hitting a climax of 11:0 to overtake the score in one fell swoop. After Westbrook came off the bench, he sent a series of wonderful passes to connect the whole team to help the Lakers stop the decline. In the final quarter, the Lakers suffered repeated setbacks on the offensive end, and were once again beaten by the Cavaliers in a 10-0 attack wave. In the end, the Cavaliers reversed the Lakers 114:100 and won an eight-game winning streak, second only to the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks in nine games.

In the first half of the game, Davis made 6 of 10 shots and scored a Lakers-high 17 points, but only made two shots in the second half and scored 2 points. This also became the epitome of the Lakers team performance, the entire second half they only scored 36 points. As for the Cavaliers, Mitchell had an average touch from beyond the three-point line, and only hit 1 goal in 7 shots, but he asked for everything inside and in the mid-range, causing frequent damage. In the end, he made 10 of 17 shots and scored a game-high 33 points.

In the battle between the Bulls and the Raptors, the core LaVine and Siakam of the two teams were both sidelined due to injuries. In the first half, the two teams each played a good quarter, and the Raptors, under the leadership of Van Fleet, played consecutive climaxes to overtake the score. After halftime, the Raptors led by 6 points 55:49. After changing sides and fighting again, the Raptors continued to exert their strength and once achieved a double-digit advantage. At the critical moment, the Bulls shot frequently, and finally the Raptors defeated the Bulls 113:104 at home.

In the other two games, the Washington Wizards lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 97:103; the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 110:102, ending their opponent’s three-game winning streak.