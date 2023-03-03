Original title: MEMORY TOYS Adventurer World Bounty Hunter Bloody Moloch Warcraft Orc Warrior Action Figure

Memory toys Adventurer’s World Part 2

Bounty Hunter Bloody Hand. Morlock Orc Warrior

product description:

The big pineapple modeling factory team is dedicated to creating quality and playful feel guarantee! ! !

The muscle texture of the whole body is sculpted, the hair is sculpted, and the hidden joint armor is fully detachable with both hands! Waist dagger!

Rich spoof hand shape! Mo Gan replaces the hairstyle! Let everyone play together to unlock unlimited ways!

Moloch is the most famous orc bounty hunter on the mainland. While chasing down a High Bounty Wanted. Accidentally encountered Broken Claw, a bear warrior in the foggy forest.

After seeing Morlock’s superb fighting skills, Shatterpaw invited him to join his journey against the invaders.

Product size: doll height 19.5CM

Product List:

Hand type X5 pair

Head sculpt:

Hair Shut Up Head X1

Hair bundle roaring head X1

Shut Up Bald X1

Replace hairstyle X2

Replacement sole X1.

Wild Bite Ripper Great Sword X1.

Off-hand short blade X1.

Bloody Hand Tribe

Thorium Armor

(Full body armor is detachable.)

Official price: 435 yuan

Estimated shipment: Q3 2023

