Memory toys Adventurer’s World Part 2
Bounty Hunter Bloody Hand. Morlock Orc Warrior
product description:
The big pineapple modeling factory team is dedicated to creating quality and playful feel guarantee! ! !
The muscle texture of the whole body is sculpted, the hair is sculpted, and the hidden joint armor is fully detachable with both hands! Waist dagger!
Rich spoof hand shape! Mo Gan replaces the hairstyle! Let everyone play together to unlock unlimited ways!
Moloch is the most famous orc bounty hunter on the mainland. While chasing down a High Bounty Wanted. Accidentally encountered Broken Claw, a bear warrior in the foggy forest.
After seeing Morlock’s superb fighting skills, Shatterpaw invited him to join his journey against the invaders.
Product size: doll height 19.5CM
Product List:
Hand type X5 pair
Head sculpt:
Hair Shut Up Head X1
Hair bundle roaring head X1
Shut Up Bald X1
Replace hairstyle X2
Replacement sole X1.
Wild Bite Ripper Great Sword X1.
Off-hand short blade X1.
Bloody Hand Tribe
Thorium Armor
(Full body armor is detachable.)
Official price: 435 yuan
Estimated shipment: Q3 2023
For reprinting, please indicate that it is from Kaihe.com and attach a link to the original text:
Website: | Weibo: | WeChat public account: Unboxing | Official QQ group: 658490394Return to Sohu to see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.