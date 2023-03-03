On March 3, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning and implementing the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party and the spirit of the important instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on the collapse of the open-pit coal mine of Alashan Zuoqi Xinjing Coal Industry Co., Ltd. in Inner Mongolia. Our province implements the opinions. Provincial Party Secretary Huang Kunming presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee is a very important meeting held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress. The work report delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the plenary session systematically summarized the work of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee since the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. The plenary session deliberated and approved the proposed list of candidates for leadership of state institutions to be recommended to the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress and the proposed list of candidates for leadership of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference to be recommended to the First Session of the Fourteenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. The reform plan is of great significance to the development of the party and the country. We must earnestly study and understand, and do a good job in implementing it. We must conscientiously study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the communique of the plenary session, deeply understand the new achievements of the party and the country since the first plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the party, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and strengthen the “four consciousnesses” , Strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two safeguards”, and consciously unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee. It is necessary to deeply understand the importance and urgency of deepening the reform of the party and state institutions, study and promote the institutional reform of our province in accordance with the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, strictly benchmark the table, strengthen overall planning, grasp the work requirements, and be organized, step-by-step, and effective Promote the implementation in a disciplined manner, and implement all reform tasks to the point. It is necessary to combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party with the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, continue to work hard on comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and comprehensive implementation, and promote learning, publicity, and implementation to go deeper and more realistically. walk. It is necessary to conscientiously organize and do a good job in participating in the two sessions of the country, guide the representatives and committee members to effectively improve their political positions, conscientiously perform their duties, strictly abide by the requirements of the conference style and discipline, and complete the tasks arranged by the conference with high quality. We must adhere to the “three better overall plans”, comprehensively do a good job in reform, development and stability, and strive to achieve this year’s goals and tasks. Give full play to the basic role of consumption and the key role of investment, accelerate the implementation of major projects, adhere to the “five external linkages” to maintain the stability of foreign investment and foreign trade, and continue to promote the overall improvement of economic operation. Steadily promote key tasks such as the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the leadership of the manufacturing industry, the “High-quality Development Project of Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns and Thousands of Villages”, and the construction of a green and beautiful Guangdong ecology, actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern, and strive to promote high-quality development. Strengthen the work of ensuring and improving people’s livelihood, keep the bottom line of people’s livelihood firmly, and solve the urgent and anxious problems of the people such as employment, medical care, and elderly care with heart and soul. It is necessary to focus on the major arrangements for comprehensively deepening reforms made by the Party Central Committee, combined with Guangdong’s practice of exploring Chinese-style modernization, and launch a series of strategic, creative, and leading reforms. It is necessary to adhere to the overall planning of development and security, make every effort to prevent and resolve risks in various fields, do a solid job in the investigation and resolution of social conflicts, comprehensive control of social security, and safe production, so as to maintain the overall safety and stability of society. It is necessary to deepen the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, take the party’s political construction as the guide, solidly promote the construction of the party in all aspects, carry out the education on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and create a clean political environment.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the important instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on the collapse of the open-pit coal mine of Alashan Zuoqi Xinjing Coal Industry Co., Ltd. in Inner Mongolia, deeply learn the lessons of the accident, and never relax the safety production with a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured. Various tasks. It is necessary to carry out in-depth special rectification of major hidden dangers in mines, further establish and improve the management system, severely crack down on illegal mining, illegal production and construction and other serious illegal activities in accordance with the law, and effectively eliminate hidden risks. It is necessary to learn from one example and act quickly, focusing on areas such as hazardous chemicals, road traffic, building construction, water traffic and fishing vessels, industry and trade, town gas, self-built houses, fire protection, tourist facilities, and safety of people gathering in public places, etc. Various potential safety hazards are investigated and rectified, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents. It is necessary to do a good job in disaster prevention, mitigation and relief work, take multiple measures to build a fire prevention barrier, carry out three prevention inspections before floods as soon as possible, and improve the comprehensive prevention ability against natural disasters. It is necessary to tighten the responsibility for safety production, adhere to the “same responsibility of the party and government, and double responsibility of one post”, strictly implement the responsibility of industry supervision and the responsibility of the main body of the enterprise, and promote the formation of a work force of joint management.

The meeting also studied other matters.

Nanfang Daily reporter Xu Lin Luo Xiaohua

Correspondent Yue Zong