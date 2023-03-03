Home Business A total of over 4,000 units of Avita 11 single-motor version will be released: new low price–fast technology–technology changes the future
On March 3, Avita Auto released the delivery data of its first model Avita 11:As of March 2, the cumulative delivery volume exceeded 4,000 units.

According to previous news, since the start of delivery at the end of December last year, as of February 5, the cumulative total in 38 days has exceeded 2,000 units.In other words, the delivery volume in the last month is around 2,000 units.Although such a result does not seem very impressive, it is still remarkable in the pure electric SUV market of more than 300,000.

also,Avita officially announced that it will launch a model with a single motor boardits price is bound to be cheaper than the current 349,900 yuan, further lowering the purchase threshold.

Avita 11 was launched in August last year. As the first product of CHN, a smart electric vehicle technology platform jointly created by Changan Automobile, Huawei and Ningde Times, it has three major features: “new architecture, strong computing, and high-voltage charging”.

All its series are equipped with Huawei HI (HuaweiInside) full-stack smart car solution as standard.It can realize high-speed and high-level urban assisted driving. It is also equipped with dual Huawei intelligent oil-cooled motors. It accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers in 3.98 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour. At the same time, continuous acceleration will not reduce the rated power.

CATL provided the car with a CTP ternary lithium battery pack, which is divided into two specifications: 90 kWh and 116 kWh.The comprehensive cruising range has reached 555 kilometers and 680 kilometers, and it supports 240 kW super fast charging, which can replenish 200 kilometers in 10 minutes.

It is worth mentioning that recently, Avita has launched the “Warm Spring Limited Time Car Purchase Rights”. As of March 31, the purchase of Avita 11,You can get a personalized matching fund of 9,000 yuan, a 1-year smart driving upgrade package service, 36 phases of 0-interest financial car purchase plan, a 10,000 yuan balance payment deduction for the full purchase of a car, a commercial insurance subsidy of 6,000 yuan, and an exclusive smart home charging Pile and exempt from foundation installation fee

