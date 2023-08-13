Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attack on Crimean Peninsula

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that a planned attack by 20 Ukrainian drones on the annexed Crimean peninsula was successfully thwarted. According to the ministry, Russian air defenses shot down 14 of the drones, while the remaining six were disrupted electronically. No casualties or damage were reported.

Officials in Kyiv have yet to confirm or deny Ukrainian involvement in the incidents. The Kremlin-appointed governor for Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, stated that Russian anti-aircraft defenses prevented an attack on the region, resulting in the shooting down of two Ukrainian missiles. Although the bridge linking Crimea to Russia was not damaged, traffic was temporarily suspended.

The bridge holds significant importance for Moscow, serving as a vital passage for military and civilian supplies and symbolizing the Kremlin’s control over the illegally annexed peninsula since 2014.

The recent attack follows an earlier maritime drone strike on a Russian tanker near the bridge. Last month, a direct attack on the infrastructure caused casualties and severe damage. While these attacks may have little military value for Ukraine, they raise concerns for Russia and highlight the bridge’s vulnerability.

In addition to the attacks on Crimea, Moscow has faced consecutive days of drone attacks on its capital, signaling the consequences of the ongoing conflict. The surge in drone attacks has raised tensions in the international community, as Russia’s annexation of Crimea is deemed illegitimate by many nations.

Separately, Russia claimed to have regained control of the town of Urozhaine in Luhansk, Ukraine’s easternmost province, after an overnight counterattack. Meanwhile, Russian shelling raids resulted in casualties in Kharkiv province, and a guided aerial bomb hit the city of Orikhiv, leaving a police officer dead and several injured.

Explosions were reported in the central Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog, the birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but no casualties were reported. Despite the ongoing conflict, the city of Odessa has reopened some of its beaches along the Black Sea coast, with access restricted during anti-aircraft alerts.

Moscow’s historic grain export agreement has been a point of contention, leading to repeated drone and missile attacks on the strategic port of Odessa. Russian mines have occasionally reached the city’s beaches, posing a threat to civilians.

The escalation in drone attacks and the ongoing conflict demonstrate the volatile situation between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides experiencing casualties and damage. The international community continues to monitor developments on the Crimean peninsula and urges a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

