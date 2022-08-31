It is the 190th day of the war in Ukraine. And the cry of President Volodymyr Zelensky resounds: “History is out of competition because it is also beyond the limits of humanity and common sense.” The Kiev leader rocked the Venice film show by breaking in with a video message in which he presented the sad list of 358 children killed in the conflict with Russia. Meanwhile, the fourteen inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, tasked with monitoring the situation at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, have arrived in Zaporizhzhia. The Ukrainian Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, expressed the hope that the IAEA mission will go beyond the technical aspects and examine the threats to the safety of the plant.

Meanwhile, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, at the end of the informal Foreign Council in Prague, said that “a political agreement has been reached for the total suspension of the visa facilitation agreement between Russia and EU ».

The editorial – Hello my friend, bringer of peace

The background – Methane gas, so Putin’s revenge was born

The reportage – In the trench of Zaporizhzhia

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation

The arrival of the IAEA inspectors in Ukraine: the mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant news/guerra_russiaucraina_zelensky_scuote_venezia_con_i_nomi_dei_358_bambini_uccisi_non_dimenticatecigli_ispettori_dellai-7993485/&el=player_ex_7950602″>

Updates hour by hour

00.07 – Yellen: “Confident on price caps to calm prices”

The UK and other G7 countries tentatively agreed in June to pursue a ceiling on the price of Russian oil. Getting as many other nations as possible to agree to join a buyer’s cartel has been a major goal of the Treasury as it seeks to curb Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine. Yellen said there had been “substantial progress” towards meeting the price cap and was optimistic that it would happen. Zawahi, who became Chancellor of the Exchequer on July 5, said Britain intends to “influence key nations” to join the plan. The Kremlin’s main financial revenue pillar, oil, has kept the Russian economy afloat despite export bans, sanctions and central bank asset freezes

11.45 pm – Ukrainian Minister of Energy: “Aiea considers security threats in Zaporizhzhia”

The Ukrainian Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, expressed the hope that the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will go beyond the technical aspects and examine the threats to the safety of the plant, from March under control of the Russians but managed largely by Ukrainian technicians. “We hope that the IAEA representatives have a slightly broader view of the situation,” Halushchenko told Ukrainian TV, “for example, in addition to purely technical functions, the mission should show the security threats posed by the presence of the Armed Forces. in a nuclear plant, the presence of weapons and heavy equipment in the plant blocks, mines. In reality there are many things that need to be evaluated in terms of their impact on nuclear safety ”. The minister then stressed that the IAEA specialists are “real professionals” and that he hopes that no pressure or manipulation by Russian soldiers will affect their work.