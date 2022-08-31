Intesa Sanpaolo supports the sustainable growth projects of LU-VE Group, the Varese multinational active in the air heat exchanger sector. The Group benefited from two loans of 15 million euros, for a total of 30 million, granted by Intesa Sanpaolo and backed by a SACE Green Guarantee.

Specifically, the loan is intended for the development plans of LU-VE Group, aimed at mitigating climate change. The Group contributes directly to the well-being of the environment through the development of heat exchangers that use natural refrigerant fluids (CO2, ammonia, propane and glycol water), instead of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), with the consequent benefit of eliminating or drastically reducing the impacts negative effects on the environment (ODP – Ozone Depletion Potential and GWP – Global Warming Potential), thus also responding to the green needs of its customers.

The ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) improvement objectives linked to the S-Loan financing for LU-VE Group envisage the adoption of a “Green Procurement Policy” and the maintenance in the company fleet of a predetermined percentage of low-impact vehicles environmental.