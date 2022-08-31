ALBAREDO ARNABOLDI

Last days of vacation for Rga Arnaboldi, the female C series volleyball freshman who won a historic and overwhelming promotion at the end of an unforgettable Serie D championship in which she always won leaving only one point among those available overall. It is normal that such a winning squad does not change, or almost, and the club has moved along this line or by making some grafts between experience and interesting talents to grow. The vice president, Andrea Trespidi, does not rule out further movements in the last hour, obviously only if there are advantageous opportunities to increase the overall technical level of the group.

Meanwhile, the Arnaboldi squad, entrusted to the highly confirmed technical staff of the promotion, and composed of coach Marco Fragassi and his deputy Riccardo Lanati, will count on the confirmations of the setter Valeria Sala (born 1991), of the opposite Valentina Pavione (1988) and Francesca Lugano (1991), the attackers Letizia Casella (2005), Sara Barbieri (1993), the power plants Arianna Mazzocchi (2001) Barbara Fraschini (1995), Claudia Barbieri (1991). The novelties are the setter Martina Robotti (2005), the opposite Camilla Biani (2004), the striker Rachele Baiardi (2004), the central Barbara Codecà (1995) and the free Martina Omini (1996).

Once the promotion was obtained, there was some apprehension to find a suitable facility to host the team in the top regional championship, all the more so after the damage suffered due to bad weather at the end of spring by one of the tensile structures used by Rga Arnaboldi to also perform the youth activity. In the end the solution was found: the home games will be played at 7 pm on Saturday evening at the PalaBrera di Broni, a worthy setting to celebrate the return to C of a team from beyond the Padana after the glories of Rivanazzano. –