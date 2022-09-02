In the end, the IAEA mission obtained permission to remain in the Zaporizhzia plant today as well, where yesterday they saw “serious violations” of which Russians and Ukrainians continue to accuse each other. Russia calls for a meeting of the UN Security Council accusing Kiev of bombing the plant. In the night, according to Russian sources, Melitopol hit in the same region.

In Moscow, mysterious death of the president of the oil company Lukoil Ravil Maganov, who fell from the window of a clinic. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian ship loaded with cereals bound for Italy ran aground in Istanbul, causing a temporary interruption of traffic in the Bosphorus. Authorized for today another 8 departures for various destinations.

Updates

8.22 – Zelensky: from the Russians no to foreign journalists in the Zaporizhzhia plant

The Russians did not allow Ukrainian and Western journalists to enter the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This is the accusation launched by the Ukrainian president, Voldymyr Zelensky, in his nocturnal speech on Telegram. “When we met Mr. Grossi and the members of the Aiea mission in Kiev, we agreed that they would be accompanied by journalists from the Ukrainian and international media. Independent journalists, so that the world could see the truth ”, the Kiev leader added, underlining how this did not happen.

7.50 – Wsj, Kiev accuses Moscow: cargo ships to bring weapons to the Black Sea ports

Ukraine accused Russia of transporting weapons to Black Sea ports using merchant ships. The Wall Street Journal writes it citing Ukrainian officials. Kiev, reports the WSJ, has asked Turkey to intervene against four Russian merchant ships which allegedly delivered military equipment from a Russian base in Syria via the Bosphorus to the Black Sea ports in support of the war in Ukraine. On August 27, writes the WSJ, Ukraine submitted a formal request to Ankara after learning that a Russian freighter had brought an S-300 anti-aircraft system to the Russian port of Novorossiysk through the Turkish-controlled strait.

7.43 – Kiev: Russian ammunition depot in Melitopol destroyed

The Ukrainian armed forces destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the city of Melitopol, currently under the control of the Moscow forces, overnight. UNIAN reports it citing some eyewitnesses.

7.42 – The cargo stranded in Istanbul was bound for Ravenna

The cargo Lady Zehma was bound for Ravenna, Italy, carrying 3,000 tons of grains from Ukraine which ran aground in Istanbul, blocking maritime circulation in the Bosphorus. The ship had a rudder problem 150 meters from the shore near the Bebek district and was safely anchored.

7.30 – The departure of another 8 food ships authorized

The coordination center in Istanbul has authorized another eight ships to leave Ukraine with a combined cargo of approximately 158,000 tons of food. Tass makes it known. The dry cargo tankers Nord Virgo and Fulmar S will depart from the port of Yuzhny for China and Bulgaria with respectively cargoes of corn and sunflower seed meal. The Mubariz Ibrahimov and the Stella G will depart Odessa for Turkey and Israel with sunflower and corn oil. Katsuyama will leave Chernomorsk with sunflower oil for India, Mavka will transport sunflower oil to Romania, Spring will export wheat to Turkey and Ganga Star will bring rapeseed to France. All of these ships will leave today, including the Afanasiy Matyushenko, who was supposed to leave Chernomorsk on Tuesday but has postponed the departure, and she will now leave the port with a cargo of grain destined for Turkey.

7 – During the night, bombing of Kharkiv

During the night, Russian troops bombed Kharkiv, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, reports on Telegram. Kholodnogorsk district was hit. There is still no data on the dead or injured.

6.45 – Zelensky: the IAEA’s goal is to demilitarize Zaporizhzhia

«The main thing that should happen is the demilitarization of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia power plant. This is the goal of Ukrainian and international efforts ». Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening message on the day of the Aiea mission. «We hope that the mission will draw – says the Ukrainian president – objective conclusions. For more than three decades, 5 facilities have been managed by our specialists: the Chernobyl station and 4 functioning nuclear power plants. The IAEA never commented on the activities of any of these structures until Russia invaded our territory and brought its madness here. When the Russian military finally leaves the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, when they take away their weapons, ammunition, when they stop bombing Energodar and the surrounding areas and their provocations, the Zaporizhzhia plant will be able to return to work in total safety, as it has always been under the control of Ukraine ”.