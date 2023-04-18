Home » Russia, US journalist Gershkovic appears in court – Corriere TV
World

Russia, US journalist Gershkovic appears in court – Corriere TV

Russia, US journalist Gershkovic appears in court – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Ithe US journalist Evan Gershkovich, of the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), appeared in court in Moscow, where the Court will consider the defense appeal against his arrest on spying charges. The reporter and the US government strenuously deny the allegations. Reporters and supporters in the courtroom saw the Wall Street Journal reporter for the first time in weeks, who is the first American correspondent since the Cold War to be arrested in Russia for alleged espionage. Gershkovich, who was inside a glass cage, appeared calm. US Ambassador Lynne Tracy was also in the classroom. (LaPresse)

April 18, 2023 – Updated April 18, 2023, 1:20 pm

