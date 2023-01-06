(Original title: Russian Ambassador to the United States: The United States is not interested in peacefully resolving the conflict and hopes that Russia and Ukraine will fight to the end)

News from the Financial Associated Press on January 6 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to the United States, said on Thursday (January 5) local time that the U.S. government’s series of policies towards Ukraine show that it is not interested in a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The last Ukrainian left.

Antonov pointed out in a statement that the United States supplies weapons to Ukraine because it does not want to use political means to solve the Ukrainian problem. They are using their actions to incite radicals to “commit new terrible crimes.” “The actions of the U.S. government will only incite Ukrainian radicals to commit new and terrible crimes.”

The ambassador said that as early as 2014, the US had waged a real proxy war against Russia by backing radicals in Ukraine. He was referring to the overthrow of Ukraine’s democratically elected president, Yanukovych, a pro-Russian politician.

“Any talk of supplying Ukraine with ‘defensive’ weapons has long since become absurd,” he added.

Antonov noted that with each new round of U.S. military aid, Ukrainian militants “felt more and more free to act with impunity.”

He said no one should doubt who was responsible for prolonging the current conflict. All the actions of the US government directly demonstrate its lack of will for a political solution. Even our unilaterally declared Christmas ceasefire is here called “trying to get a breather”. All of this means that Washington is determined to fight us to the “last Ukrainian”, and Americans don’t care about the fate of the Ukrainian people at all.

The Pentagon previously confirmed that the United States will announce a new batch of military aid to Ukraine on Friday, including the Bradley armored fighting vehicle. The aid, reportedly worth a record $3 billion, includes 50 infantry fighting vehicles.

Earlier, Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill proposed to arrange a Christmas ceasefire from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7. Putin then instructed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a ceasefire at all combat contact lines in Ukraine at the above-mentioned time. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Russia’s Christmas ceasefire proposal in an evening speech, calling it a “cover” for Russia to strengthen its frontline positions.

In a video address to the Ukrainian people, Zelensky said: “Russia now wants to use Christmas as a cover to stop, at least temporarily, the advance of our soldiers in the Donbass and to bring equipment, ammunition and conscripts closer to our position.”

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov announced earlier that Kyiv had refused to support the Christmas ceasefire.

Asked at the White House on Thursday about Putin’s call for a ceasefire, U.S. President Joe Biden said he was “unwilling to respond to anything Putin said.” Biden said the Ukrainian conflict was at a “critical stage” and the U.S. should do everything possible to support Kyiv.