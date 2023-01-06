Home Business CPU integrated memory for the first time!ASUS 16.9mm ultra-thin notebook Lingyao X Ultra hard plug RTX 4080–fast technology–technology changes the future
CPU integrated memory for the first time!ASUS 16.9mm ultra-thin notebook Lingyao X Ultra hard plug RTX 4080

CPU integrated memory for the first time!ASUS 16.9mm ultra-thin notebook Lingyao X Ultra hard plug RTX 4080–fast technology–technology changes the future

CPU integrated memory for the first time! ASUS 16.9mm ultra-thin notebook Lingyao X Ultra hard plug RTX 4080

During CES 2023, ASUS’s thin and light notebook family has been upgraded across the board, including new models including ProArt Chuang 16, Lingyao X Ultra, Fearless Pro16, Lingyao Pro14, Lingyao 14 and so on.

in,Lingyao X Ultra is the most special. As a thin and light notebook, the thickness is only 16.9mm, but it can be equipped with i9-13905H standard processor, 32GB LPDDR5X memory, and RTX 4080 discrete graphics card.which was unthinkable in the past.

The secret is that it uses the new packaging technology jointly created by Intel and ASUS for the first time.“Supernova SoM”(Supernova SoM)。

This technology integrates the CPU processor, memory chips, and communication modules, and reduces the occupied motherboard area from 60 x 50 mm to 44.7 x 42 mm, thus saving 38% of the core area spacecan accommodate higher-end graphics cards, and can also improve the overall cooling efficiency of the system.

Combined with the large-area VC vapor chamber and liquid metal heat dissipation material, it can be realized in high-performance mode.The overall performance of 155W is released.

Simultaneously,The Supernova SoM package shortens the distance between the CPU and the memory, increasing the memory to 7647MHzCompared with the standard 6000MHz read and write performance increased by 20%, 3D rendering speed increased by 1.7 times, video editing speed increased by 2.4 times.

The i9-13905H processor is a high-end model of the 13th generation Core, with 6+8 14 cores and 20 threads, a L3 cache of 24MB, a maximum frequency of 5.4GHz, and a default base power consumption of 45W.

The RTX 4080 mobile graphics card is equipped with 7424 CUDA cores, with 192-bit 12GB GDDR6 memory, and supports ray tracing and DLSS 3.

Lingyao X Ultra body adoptsCNC integral molding processAAS Ultra wind tunnel heat dissipation structure, the keyboard area is automatically lifted by 7 after the cover is opened, the operating experience is more comfortable, and the airflow can be increased by 30%. The C side is equipped with a large-area touchpad and the original ASUS knob.

16-inch 3.2K OLED ASUS good screen16:10 ratio, response time as low as 0.2ms, 120Hz high refresh rate, 550nits peak brightness, 100% P3 color gamut coverage, Pantone color calibration one by one DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, TUV low blue light eye protection certification.

In other respects, the hard disk is up to PCIe 4.0 2TB, and the battery capacity96 hoursthe interface providesTwo 40Gbps high-bandwidth Thunderbolt 4HDMI 2.1, SD Express 7.0 card reader, etc.

