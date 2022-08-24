Russian and French counterparts discuss situation around Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

CCTV News Client News According to the TASS news agency Moscow time on August 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a phone call with French Foreign Minister Colonna on the same day to discuss the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Ukraine and the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency delegation to the nuclear power plant. possibility. “The Kyiv regime continues to attack Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and its environs, putting the whole of Europe at risk of a nuclear accident with the explicit connivance of its foreign sponsors,” Lavrov said in the phone call.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova later commented on the talk. She said some Western media had misinterpreted the call, as if France’s position prevailed in the call. Zakharova said that Lavrov reiterated Russia’s previous statement on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant issue during the call, calling on the French side to exert influence on Ukraine and stop attacking the nuclear power plant and its affiliated areas.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the telephone talks were initiated by the French side. (Headquarters reporter Song Yiping)