Russian Authorities Shoot Down Two Drones, Third Crashes in Moscow After Losing Control

MOSCOW, 23 (EUROPA PRESS) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday morning that a drone had hit a building under construction in Moscow, causing no casualties. Additionally, two other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down by air defense.

According to a statement from the ministerial portfolio, “At night, the air defense forces thwarted another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with three UAVs of the airplane type in the city of Moscow.”

The Russian Defense explained that while two drones were successfully destroyed by defense measures, the third drone was “suppressed by electronic warfare and, losing control, crashed into a building under construction in the Moscow city complex, causing no casualties.”

Emergency services are currently working at the scene of the incident, as confirmed by Moscow’s Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, on his Telegram channel. Windows of a few adjacent five-story buildings were reported broken as a result of the crash.

In addition to the incident, Moscow residents noted hearing explosions throughout the capital. Furthermore, the capital’s airports have temporarily suspended their flights for the second consecutive night without giving any official explanations, as reported by the TASS news agency.

The situation is ongoing, and authorities continue to investigate the attempted terrorist attack and the subsequent crashes. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

