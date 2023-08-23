American Airlines Expands European Routes, Including Barcelona, Nice, and Copenhagen

American Airlines Expands European Network with New Routes

American Airlines has announced its plans to enter new European markets with the launch of additional European routes in the summer of 2024. This move is part of the airline’s strategy to rebuild its transatlantic network, focusing on its bases in Philadelphia and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The objective behind this expansion is to ensure better utilization of its wide-body fleet throughout the year. As part of this project, American Airlines will introduce another route connecting Spain. Currently, the airline operates daily flights to Barcelona from Chicago O’Hare, Miami International, New York John F. Kennedy, and Philadelphia. With the addition of the new route between Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and Barcelona, American Airlines aims to enhance connectivity and convenience for travelers.

In addition to the Barcelona route, American Airlines plans to launch new flights from Philadelphia International Airport to three European destinations. Starting from May 6, passengers will be able to travel from Philadelphia to the picturesque French coastal city of Nice. This will be followed by flights to Naples, Italy, commencing on June 5, and to Copenhagen, Denmark, starting June 6. American Airlines is excited about these three new destinations and will operate daily flights to each location. The flights to Naples will be operated with a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, while Nice and Copenhagen will be served with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Furthermore, American Airlines will reinstate flights between Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Venice, Italy. This route had ceased operations in October 2019 but will now be available again, offering more options to travelers.

Brian Znotins, American’s senior vice president of scheduling and network planning, highlighted the airline’s interest in adding new transatlantic destinations in summer 2023. However, due to uncertainties surrounding Boeing deliveries, American Airlines decided to increase frequencies on existing routes for the upcoming summer season. Nevertheless, the capacity will be available in the subsequent summer, allowing for potential further expansion.

To achieve better year-round utilization, American Airlines has adapted its wide-body strategy in recent years. During the winter months, when long-haul routes to the South Pacific or South America experience lower demand, the airline assigns these aircraft to seasonal transatlantic destinations. By doing so, American Airlines aims to avoid deploying wide-body fleet inefficiently on domestic routes during the off-peak season.

Currently, American Airlines flies to 11 European destinations from Philadelphia, including major airports like Amsterdam Schiphol, Athens, London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Zurich. However, data from OAG Schedules Analyzer reveals a decline in weekly round-trip seat availability, standing at 42,100 seats compared to 61,200 in 2019, when the airline served 19 European destinations.

In the summer of 2019, American Airlines stopped operating flights from Philadelphia to several European cities, including Berlin, Germany; Bologna, Italy; Budapest, Hungary; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Edinburgh, Scotland; Manchester, England; Prague, Czech Republic; and Shannon, Ireland.

This expansion of its European network reflects American Airlines’ commitment to providing enhanced connectivity and travel options for passengers. As the airline continues to rebuild its transatlantic presence, travelers can expect more convenient and efficient routes in the years to come.