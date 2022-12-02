original title:

Russian Foreign Minister: NATO tramples on Russia’s red line and escalates the situation

On December 1, the same day as the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov held a press conference in Moscow on European security issues. Lavrov said that NATO trampled on the red line drawn by Russia, which led to an escalation of regional tensions.

Lavrov said that in the field of security, NATO is strengthening its control over Europe, and the organization is returning to the unilateral control of Europe by the United States 70 years ago. He pointed out that since the signing of the relationship document between Russia and NATO in 1997, NATO has continued to expand eastward, trampling on the red line drawn by Russia on the issue of developing relations with NATO, which has led to an escalation of regional tensions.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov:In 1991 NATO had 16 members; now it has 30, with Sweden and Finland about to join. NATO has deployed troops and military installations closer and closer to Russia’s borders, and has continued to build up its military capabilities. They openly view Russia as an enemy in their military exercises.

When talking about the Ukraine issue, Lavrov said that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They provide weapons, equipment and intelligence to Ukraine. Britain, Italy and other countries train military personnel for Ukraine. soldiers involved in the conflict. Lavrov pointed out that Western countries regard Ukraine as a geopolitical tool and have no intention of peacefully solving the Ukrainian issue. The purpose of Western countries is not only to defeat Russia on the battlefield, but also to completely destroy Russia on the international stage.