Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-29 17:19

In response to the US White House official’s claim that “the United States is not involved in the Wagner Group incident, which is Russia’s internal affairs”, on the 28th local time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russia’s First Channel that if you know that the United States has subverted other countries’ regimes history, you will find the hypocrisy of this statement.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: The United States issued a statement saying that the United States has not interfered in Russia’s internal affairs and has no plans to subvert the Russian regime. If I remember correctly, this is what Mr. Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, said. Looking at the history of the United States subverting other countries’ regimes, you can see that this statement sounds a bit hypocritical.

Lavrov said that the United States had instigated and funded demonstrations by Russian opposition forces a few years ago, destabilizing the situation in Russia.

Lavrov also said that certain Western countries are determined to prevent the formation of a multipolar world order and seize every opportunity to maintain their hegemony. They see the Ukraine crisis as a tool for their own ends, but these calculations are doomed to fail.

