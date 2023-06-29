Ten-sided drop-resistant hard-core curved screen, 5800mAh ultra-durable large battery, Honor X50 starts a new ten-year journey-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Ten-sided drop-resistant hard-core curved screen, 5800mAh ultra-durable large battery Honor X50 starts a new ten-year journey

Recently, the Honor X50 has stirred up a pool of spring water in the mobile phone arena. On the 28th, Jiang Hairong, the CMO of Honor China, posted on his blog, “#荣耀X50# is equipped with a 5800mAh ultra-durable large battery, which challenges the power to last for a long time. The new product will be released at 19:30 on July 5, so stay tuned!”. It can be seen that the new product is full of confidence in battery life and durability, which also responds to its earlier question of “how long does everyone’s mobile phone usually use before the battery becomes undurable?”

From the official announcement of the launch of the new machine, to Jiang Hairong’s post “Ten years to the peak! A letter to Honor X series users”, to the new product obtaining the world‘s first Swiss SGS five-star anti-drop and drop-resistant certification, “ten-sided anti-fall hard “Nuclear screen” and “5800mAh ultra-durable large battery” were unveiled, and the Honor X50 earned enough attention from netizens.

While the highlights of the Honor X50 products are coming out frequently, Fang Fei, the president of the Honor product line, released a short video on the development of the Honor X series for the 10th anniversary. For the first time, the Honor X series has no upper limit for the pursuit of quality”, “The new product relies on its solid structural design capabilities, and through the characteristics of unloading force with softness, it has gnawed down the hard bone of ‘resistance to falling'”, “Through drop tests from different angles , to ensure that the X50 can withstand the fall and be used.” I am curious about what kind of technology is mentioned in the “overcoming rigidity with softness”. At the end of the video, you can see the video of the suspected new Honor X50 smashing the floor, which is very hardcore.

Earlier, Jiang Hairong released a “military parade” video and said, “The Honor X series has left many classic stories in the industry over the past ten years. Today, I will take everyone to review the hardcore quality road that the X series has gone through “. This also makes people see that not only the Honor X50, which has reached the pinnacle of the past ten years, has started from the Honor 3X to the Honor 4X, which has made full Netcom a standard configuration, the Honor 6X has made dual cameras popular, and the Honor 9X has smoothed the performance gap. X10 set off a 5G storm, and Honor X40 started the curved screen revolution. The first to popularize full Netcom, the first to popularize dual cameras, the first to popularize full screen, the first to popularize 5G, the first to popularize curved screens, the Honor X series is always one step ahead.

Over the past ten years, the Honor X series has continuously broken through the boundaries of gear ranges in technical fields such as battery life, screen, performance, imaging, and design, so that products in the thousand-yuan range can also have an experience that exceeds user expectations. Behind this is the “technical overflow” brought about by Honor’s long-term high-intensity R&D investment, and it is also Honor’s “persistent ingenuity” in sticking to quality.

In terms of mobile phone drop protection, Honor has never stopped. Fang Fei posted on the 26th that in the future, all-round anti-drop protection for mobile phones will be a trend, and he is the first to advocate the “ten-sided” industry anti-drop standard for mobile phones. Jiang Hairong reposted Fang Fei’s Weibo and asked netizens: “Where is the screen of your mobile phone most likely to break?”. There is reason to believe that the Honor X50 should have a solution to the problem that the mobile phone screen is most likely to break.

In this regard, a blogger said, “Honor X40 was very resistant to falling, but this time #谢荣X50# is even more resistant to falling?”

In addition to anti-fall and battery life, will the Honor X50 have more outstanding performance in terms of performance? Have more breakthroughs in imaging, design, etc.? For more information, pay attention to the “Honor X50 New Product Launch Conference” on July 5th, the Honor X50 may bring more surprises!

Recently, the Honor X50 has stirred up a pool of spring water in the mobile phone arena. On the 28th, Jiang Hairong, the CMO of Honor China, posted on his blog, “#荣耀X50# is equipped with a 5800mAh ultra-durable large battery, which challenges the power to last for a long time. The new product will be released at 19:30 on July 5, so stay tuned!”. It can be seen that the new product is full of confidence in battery life and durability, which also responds to its earlier question of “how long do you usually use your mobile phone before the battery starts to become undurable?”

From the official announcement of the launch of the new machine, to Jiang Hairong’s post “Ten years to the peak! A letter to Honor X series users”, to the new product obtaining the world‘s first Swiss SGS five-star anti-drop and drop-resistant certification, “ten-sided anti-fall hard “Nuclear screen” and “5800mAh ultra-durable large battery” were unveiled, and the Honor X50 earned enough attention from netizens.

While the highlights of the Honor X50 products are coming out frequently, Fang Fei, the president of the Honor product line, released a short video on the development of the Honor X series for the 10th anniversary. For the first time, the Honor X series has no upper limit for the pursuit of quality”, “The new product relies on its solid structural design capabilities, and through the characteristics of unloading force with softness, it has gnawed down the hard bone of ‘resistance to falling'”, “Through drop tests from different angles , to ensure that the X50 can withstand the fall and be used.” I am curious about what kind of technology is mentioned in the “overcoming rigidity with softness”. At the end of the video, you can see the video of the suspected new Honor X50 smashing the floor, which is very hardcore.

Earlier, Jiang Hairong released a “military parade” video and said, “The Honor X series has left many classic stories in the industry over the past ten years. Today, I will take everyone to review the hardcore quality road that the X series has gone through “. This also makes people see that not only the Honor X50, which has reached the pinnacle of the past ten years, has started from the Honor 3X to the Honor 4X, which has made full Netcom a standard configuration, the Honor 6X has made dual cameras popular, and the Honor 9X has smoothed the performance gap. X10 set off a 5G storm, and Honor X40 started the curved screen revolution. The first to popularize full Netcom, the first to popularize dual cameras, the first to popularize full screen, the first to popularize 5G, and the first to popularize curved screens, the Honor X series is always one step ahead.

Over the past ten years, the Honor X series has continuously broken through the boundaries of gear ranges in technical fields such as battery life, screen, performance, imaging, and design, so that products in the thousand-yuan range can also have an experience that exceeds user expectations. Behind this is the “technical overflow” brought about by Honor’s long-term high-intensity R&D investment, and it is also Honor’s “persistent ingenuity” in sticking to quality.

In terms of mobile phone drop protection, Honor has never stopped. Fang Fei posted on the 26th that in the future, all-round anti-drop protection for mobile phones will be a trend, and he is the first to advocate the “ten-sided” industry anti-drop standard for mobile phones. Jiang Hairong reposted Fang Fei’s Weibo and asked netizens: “Where is the screen of your mobile phone most likely to break?”. There is reason to believe that the Honor X50 should have a solution to the problem that the mobile phone screen is most likely to break.

In this regard, a blogger said, “Honor X40 was very resistant to falling, but this time #谢荣X50# is even more resistant to falling?”

In addition to anti-fall and battery life, will the Honor X50 have more outstanding performance in terms of performance? Have more breakthroughs in imaging, design, etc.? For more information, pay attention to the “Honor X50 New Product Launch Conference” on July 5th, the Honor X50 may bring more surprises!

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information, and the content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. If you have any questions about the facts of the article, please check with the relevant parties. The opinions of the article are not the opinions of this website, and are for readers’ reference only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

