Thanks to its agile business model, the computer accessories manufacturer should quickly overcome the pandemic hangover. But first, management must win back the trust of long-suffering investors.

The Swiss flagship company Logitech is in crisis – once again. After years of strong growth and above-average profitability, the lucky streak broke in the summer of 2021. Since then, the company’s market capitalization has more than halved. After the pandemic boom came the hangover.