Buffett also said he would bet $1 million that no US depositor would lose money from a bank failure — with whoever loses that bet donating the money to charity. Buffett is chairman of private equity firm Berkshire Hathaway and spoke to CNBC from Tokyo. The investor is currently in Japan, where he is visiting five major companies in which Berkshire has investments. Berkshire has also put its money in several banks. A stake in Bank of America was worth about $34.2 billion at the end of 2022.