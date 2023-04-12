The Bizkaia festival Lemoa Kustik Fest It will count on May 13 with half a dozen musical performances among its programming.

The new edition of Lemoa Kustik Fest will return to the Biscayan town of Lemoa on May 13 with live music as its main focus. Six years have passed since the festival took its first steps with the aim of reinforcing the musical offer of the municipality outside the festive sphere. Over the years, the event, which is held every year at the Kotxepin Kultur Etxea, has gained weight in the Basque music calendar.

As last year, the festival will open with a performance by young musicians from the Arratia Music School. Later, you can enjoy the performances of La Navarra Olaia Inziartethe Gernikarras AudienceGartxot Unsain’s personal project, Ghouthe San Sebastian group at the border and the young singer-songwriter Maria Vaquerizo.

The concerts will begin at noon and will last until midnight in the different locations of the house of culture: on the circular garden stage, in the back field and in the interior auditorium. Attendees will be able to enjoy craft beers and different gastronomic offers. Also, for the first time, Lemoa Kustik Fest It will have a tent to protect from the rain. The final schedules will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Lemoa Kustik Fest was born in 2017 with an acoustic approach and an itinerant format. The pandemic was responsible for the redefinition of the event, which moved to the slope of Lemoa, to the natural environment of the Kotxepin Kultur Etxea. Thus, it became an electric sound event for all audiences. Names like Mobydick, Margo Cilker, Ekiza, Maren, Dead Bronco, Birkit, James Room, Sara Zozaya, Eneritz Furyak, Habi and Pasadena, among others, have already gone through a festival that has featured headliners like HighLights, Izaro, Nogen, Anari or Ibil Bedi.

Lemoakustik Fest 2023

May 13 – Kotxepin Cultural Center · Lemoa