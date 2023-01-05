Russian military base was attacked, Russia said that soldiers used mobile phones illegally, causing the location to be leaked

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-05 10:02

In the early hours of the 4th local time, the Russian military stated that the temporary deployment point of the Russian army located in the settlement area of ​​Makeyevka in Donetsk was hit by Ukrainian rockets on the 1st. rose to 89 people. The Ukrainian military confirmed on the 2nd that the Ukrainian army attacked the Russian army in Makeyevka in the Donetsk region, but the death toll of the Russian army caused by the attack was higher than the Russian announcement, about 400 people.

Lieutenant General Sergey Shevlyukov, First Deputy Director of the Military and Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces, said in the early morning of the 4th that at 0:01 on the 1st, the Ukrainian army used “Hippocampus” rockets to attack Russian troops in Makeyevka. The military garrison fired 6 rockets, the Russian army intercepted 2 of them, and the rest of the shells hit the garrison building and caused the roof to collapse. Afterwards, the Russian army launched a counterattack against the Ukrainian side, destroying a large number of Ukrainian weapons and equipment, and killing more than 300 Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries.

The Russian military also stated that investigations have shown that some soldiers violated the ban and used mobile phones in large quantities, causing the location of deployment sites to be leaked, and the relevant persons in charge will be punished.

Attack on Russian compound underscores importance of ending conflict, UN says

On the 4th local time, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, said at a press conference that the attack on the Russian military base highlighted the importance of ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible. He said the United Nations hopes that in the future there will be a willingness to discuss how to end the conflict, and the United Nations wants to see that day. Before that, it is hoped that all parties can abide by the norms of war, including avoiding attacks on civilian areas.