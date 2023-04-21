Home » Russian Ministry of Defense: The explosion in Belgorod was caused by the abnormal fall of Russian aircraft ammunition | Russian Ministry of Defense – yqqlm
(Original title: Russian Ministry of Defense: The explosion in Belgorod was caused by the abnormal fall of Russian aircraft ammunition)

Russian Su-34airplane.Data map

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued an announcement in the middle of the night on the 20th, stating that on the evening of the 20th local time, when a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces was flying over the city of Belgorod, the capital of the Belgorod region of Russia, the ammunition hanging on the aircraft occurred. The abnormal fall caused damage to a local residential building. At present, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Earlier, the governor of Belgorod said that the explosion had injured two people and damaged four apartments and four cars. (Headquarters reporter Wang Bin)

