11
- Russian Pacific Fleet Enters Highest Level of Combat Readiness for Unannounced Inspections – Xinhua English.news.cn China Net
- Russian surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet will launch missiles and test torpedoes Lianhe Zaobao
- Russia’s Pacific Fleet undergoes a surprise inspection and enters the highest state of combat readiness | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Putin Thuk ordered the training of the Russian Pacific Fleet to enter the highest level of combat readiness- International- Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Russian Pacific Fleet Enters Highest Level of Combat Readiness for Unannounced Inspections Outlook Oriental Weekly
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Where will the German three-party government policy toward China go after the agreement to form a cabinet is announced? |Germany_Sina News