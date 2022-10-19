KIEV – The general Sergey Surovikinwho for less than two weeks has commanded all Russian troops in Ukraine, says in an interview with the Rossija 24 TV channel that the soldiers holding the city of Kherson “I am under attack” and that “the hour of difficult decisions” has come. Surovikin’s sentence seems to prepare public opinion for the fact that the Russian military can no longer hold the territory on the right bank of the river