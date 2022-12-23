Home World Russia’s only aircraft carrier Kuznetsov caught fire again during maintenance and evacuated 20 people without casualties|Russia|Carrier|Fire_Sina News
Russia’s only aircraft carrier Kuznetsov catches fire again during maintenance, 20 people evacuated without casualties

#伊斯勒航空船火火了again#[Russia’s only aircraft carrier Kuznetsov caught fire again during maintenance and evacuated 20 people without casualties]According to news from the World Wide Web, on December 22, local time, Russia’s only aircraft carrier “Kuznetsov” A fire broke out on the Russian ship Husband during maintenance at a shipyard in northwestern Russia, and there were no casualties. At present, the fire has been extinguished and no damage to the hull has been caused. Local emergency services told TASS earlier on the 22nd that no one was injured in the incident and 20 people were evacuated from the aircraft carrier.

