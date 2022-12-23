Source title: QQ Music x Billboard bulletin board “2022 Listening to Songs Report” opens in a very special way

2022 is about to pass. In this special year, youth continues to reappear, but we are still full of longing for tomorrow; we have witnessed all kinds of magnificent moments, and we still do not forget to care for the people around us and cherish every little beauty . All of these are accompanied by music as always, giving courage to weakness, enthusiasm to loneliness, and giving different meanings to all the ordinary. At the end of 2022, the QQ Music x Billboard bulletin board announced the joint presentation of the user’s annual music listening report. This time, the theme is “2022 Music Journey Report”. Annual musical memory. This year’s QQ Music Annual Listening Report is a major upgrade. Together with the Billboard bulletin board, based on in-depth music content and professional insight and thinking, we will jointly witness the annual music journey of hundreds of millions of users. Not only that, this time QQ Music also brought another big surprise: “moving” the songs that users have listened to for a year to a road that can really be walked in life-Shanghai Yuyuan Road. In the smoldering neighborhood, I will “walk into the 2022 music journey” with you personally, and relive every warm moment that resonates with the same frequency as the music. Stroll through the “Music District” and listen to “One Year” along the way Even though time is passing by in a hurry, in the QQ Music “Music is always on the music journey in 2022” theme block, those beautiful music moments can be frozen. Walking into the block, the road under your feet will be turned into a progress bar of music playback in 2022, and the windows of small shops on the street will be connected in series. Each window is an annual song, and the scenes of life seen through the windows will be Automatically form a vivid album cover. Looking along the road, there is always a window that can evoke your thoughts – stop before “Give You a Bottle of Magic Potion”, and use this warm and unrestrained song to strengthen the belief in holding hands with people around you and cherishing each other; What flows in the window of “The World” is the warmth and romance of the fireworks in the world. The singing voice projects the self in 2022, which is still vigorous and upward despite the age. There is also an exquisite design here. Each window is equipped with NFC interaction. Passers-by take out their mobile phones and touch them to automatically open QQ Music to play the corresponding song. In the “mixed broadcast” of singing voice and reality, this scene will be played back. A good year of music. Walking around the block is like walking on the progress bar of a song. Along the way, you encounter friendship and love in the singing, experience encounters and partings, gain courage, strengthen yourself, and music connects everyone’s 2022. Every day, every step, has the meaning of moving forward. On this road, walking and walking, I listened to this year, listened to this, and walked this road. Music and reality, journey and street have already been integrated tacitly, allowing you to gain warmth, touch and continue The power to move forward. In addition, there are many “sounding” scenery along the way worth exploring – the music originating station where you can collect commemorative tickets at the entrance of the block, the QQ music peak list that runs through the block, the “record wall” of the top ten golden songs of the year, and the singles in the sky Floating window street signs, the giant annual journey song list at the end point, and various lyric eggs hidden in residential areas, every design reveals the delicate companionship of “music is always there”. Watch “Journey Report” and listen to every wonderful moment Immersively experiencing 2022 accompanied by music in the theme block is an unforgettable memory, and opening the “2022 Music Journey Report” on QQ Music, you can recall and cherish every bit of everyone’s listening to music for a year. You must want to know, who is the singer along the way during your music journey this year? Which BGM is it along the way? The "2022 Music Journey Report" jointly presented by QQ Music and Billboard bulletin board, from the big data of users listening to songs , specially sort out every memorable moment, and engrave your whole year's mental journey in the form of "music train". As the "music train" slowly exits the station, you also begin to relive the 2022 music journey. You will see your encounters and companionship with music in the past year, and the two-way journey with your favorite singer. Maybe you can't remember which songs you have listened to in the past year, but the moment you see the "keyword of the year" appear, it will definitely evoke your memories of those repeated listening; , has already been collected by "My 2022 Song List", waiting for you to savor it carefully. On this “music train”, you will meet again, the late-night music that will accompany you through the tossing and turning, and the song that is unforgettable and played dozens of times in a certain day. What you revisit is the singing, What is pulled up is the memory. When the memory fades due to the passage of time, the “2022 Music Journey Report” records for you the never-fading splendor of the scenery along the way. QQ music peak list, collective memory about 2022 If the “2022 Music Journey Report” presented by QQ Music and the Billboard bulletin board is the “portrait” of users on the music journey, then the QQ Music Annual Peak List released together this time is the “Annual Memorandum” of the music circle. It is a collection of emotional release of hundreds of millions of ordinary people in life. For example, the “Annual Red Heart Single” on the QQ Music Top List – “The Lonely Brave” has been popular from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, from the hottest “nursery song” to the World Cup. It is not only a “phenomenal” pop culture carnival, but also It is a true portrayal of the perseverance and struggle of all Chinese people in all walks of life this year. And “Annual Memories Single” – “Love You” contracted the heat of the whole summer, evoking the collective memory of the campus and innocence of the post-80s and 90s. In the “QQ Music Peak List·Top Ten Golden Songs of the Year” announced this time, there are Jay Chou’s “The Greatest Work” and Cai Xukun’s “Hug me (Hold Me)”. Music memory for all fans in 2022. In addition, there are “Top Ten” golden song lists in different languages ​​such as Europe, America, Japan, and Korea, and music selections of different dimensions, which fully reflect the richness and inclusiveness of the music world. Whether it is the QQ Music x Billboard bulletin board “2022 Music Journey Report” or the QQ Music Top Chart, it has become the “annual routine release” that fans pay close attention to and is widely looking forward to. In fact, music is not only a popular culture or pastime, but also a kind of daily emotional sustenance and expression, and young people give it a new social attribute and realize emotional resonance in music. As a national-level online music platform with more than 1 billion registered users, QQ Music has always connected every individual with music, recorded every shining music moment, and has been in everyone’s life, with warm company, connecting every moment An ordinary day brings some surprises from time to time to accompany you to the future you long for. Now open QQ Music and search for “Listening to Songs Report”, review your music journey this year, and keep walking towards a better tomorrow with the company of music.

