December 23, 2022 at 19:05 PM

Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-2

[Sina Sports News on the 23rd]In the 2022-23 English League Cup 1/8 finals, a game was played. As a result, Manchester City eliminated Liverpool 3-2 at home.

In the 9th minute, De Bruyne made a cross, Harland scored a volley, and Manchester City led 1-0.

In the 19th minute, Milner hit horizontally and Carvalho pushed to equalize the score, 1-1.

In the 46th minute, Mahrez received a long pass from Rodri and scored, Manchester City 2-1.

In the 47th minute, Salah received a pass from Nunez and scored, 2-2.

In the 58th minute, Manchester City took a tactical corner kick, De Bruyne made a diagonal pass, and Ake scored with a header, 3-2.

Manchester City: 18-Ortega, 82-Lewis, 14-Laporte, 25-Akanji (60’5-Stones), 6-Ake, 17-De Bruyne, 8-Jing Dogan (87’20-seat B), 16- Rodri, 26- Mahrez, 80- Palmer (72’10-Glarish), 9- Harland (72’47-Foden) .

Liverpool: 62-Kelleher, 26-Robertson, 32-Matip, 2-Joe Gomez, 7-Milner (38’47-Phillips), 43-Bajcetic (45’3 -Fabinho), 19-Elliott (56’14-Henderson), 6-Thiago (69’8-Keita), 28-Fabio Carvalho (45’15 -Chamberlain), 11-Salah, 27-Nunez.

