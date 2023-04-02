Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto died at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. His entourage made it known, a few days after his disappearance on Tuesday. Born in Nakano in 1952, and considered one of the first experimenters between oriental ethnic music and the electronic sounds of the West, Sakamoto had received numerous awards in his career including the Academy Award in 1987 for the soundtrack of the film “The Last Emperor”directed by the Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci.

After studying piano and graduating in composition in Tokyo, he became a member of the Yellow Magic Orchestra, also making itself known outside Japan. He had then continued his career alone, collaborating over the years with many important artists such as Iggy Pop, Caetano Veloso, David Byrne. A great admirer of the Beatles, but also of John Coltrane and John Cage, he combined the drafting of minimalist soundtracks with the writing of avant-garde pop songs, releasing about twenty albums.